Rathbone Brothers plc Has $37.11 Million Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,285 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $37,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDDY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,478,000 after purchasing an additional 23,315 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 21,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Optas LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,238. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.66 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.27.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The business had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $677,852. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,014 shares of company stock valued at $352,963. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on GDDY shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

