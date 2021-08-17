Rathbone Brothers plc Purchases 12,289 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $27,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $158.66. The company has a market capitalization of $217.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.69.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

