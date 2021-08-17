Rathbone Brothers plc Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,465 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $68,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 342.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.71.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $555.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,722. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.70. The stock has a market cap of $218.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $401.07 and a 52-week high of $554.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.