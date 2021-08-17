Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Short Interest Update

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, an increase of 107.2% from the July 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 583,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CJS Securities lowered Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Lake Street Capital cut Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Raven Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.18. Raven Industries has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $59.60.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $112.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.70 million. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, analysts expect that Raven Industries will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Raven Industries by 50.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 151.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 32.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 1,474.8% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

