Raydium Price Hits $7.14 on Major Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for about $7.14 or 0.00015704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 70% higher against the dollar. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $416.93 million and approximately $310.88 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00054605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00132041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.65 or 0.00159761 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,579.50 or 1.00226197 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.79 or 0.00914295 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,173.86 or 0.06979095 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,378,226 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

