Raymond James Boosts Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Price Target to $21.00

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.41% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of CDR stock opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38. The company has a market cap of $238.77 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 17.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $53,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,099.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,432.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $33,432. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,442,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,393,000 after buying an additional 41,184 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 524,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,840,000 after buying an additional 57,443 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 498,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,392,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 121,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

