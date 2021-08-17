Raymond James Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Northland Power in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the solar energy provider will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. CSFB decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.95.

NPI stock opened at C$40.00 on Monday. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$35.34 and a 1-year high of C$51.45. The company has a market cap of C$9.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is 100.42%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

