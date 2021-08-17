Raymond James Comments on Emera Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) – Raymond James increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Emera in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s FY2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EMA. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of Emera in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emera to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Emera to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Emera to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.91.

Shares of Emera stock opened at C$59.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.01 billion and a PE ratio of 21.50. Emera has a 52-week low of C$49.66 and a 52-week high of C$59.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$57.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.88%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

