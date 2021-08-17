Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for IGM Biosciences (IGMS)

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ: IGMS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/16/2021 – IGM Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $77.00 to $82.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/13/2021 – IGM Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “

8/10/2021 – IGM Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – IGM Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “

7/14/2021 – IGM Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Shares of IGMS stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $72.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26 and a beta of -1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.70. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.41 and a twelve month high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16). Research analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,245 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $98,541.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,836.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,178 shares of company stock worth $555,713. Corporate insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 313.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 16.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

