Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Barings BDC (BBDC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Barings BDC (NYSE: BBDC):

8/11/2021 – Barings BDC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

8/10/2021 – Barings BDC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/4/2021 – Barings BDC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Barings BDC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/21/2021 – Barings BDC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Barings BDC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/14/2021 – Barings BDC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Barings BDC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/28/2021 – Barings BDC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Barings BDC was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.25 price target on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Barings BDC had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Barings BDC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Barings BDC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,732. The stock has a market cap of $525.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $11.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Barings BDC had a net margin of 117.79% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $33.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 450,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

