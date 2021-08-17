Redd (RDD) Price Up 14.2% Over Last Week

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,969.84 or 1.00065539 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00036325 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006727 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00080843 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000993 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00010208 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

