Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Redfin from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.80.

RDFN stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.24 and a beta of 1.87. Redfin has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.25.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $44,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $1,632,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,521,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,758,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,183 shares of company stock valued at $8,525,824. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Redfin by 211.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

