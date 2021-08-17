REDW Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

REDW Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Shopify by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,868,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,493,317,000 after buying an additional 143,601 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,791,000 after purchasing an additional 361,625 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,772,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,066,852,000 after purchasing an additional 134,384 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,985,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,196,643,000 after purchasing an additional 48,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,446 shares during the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim set a $1,442.63 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.25.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $16.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,472.37. The stock had a trading volume of 17,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,343. The company has a market cap of $183.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.87, a PEG ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,474.41. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $839.40 and a twelve month high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

