REDW Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

REDW Wealth LLC lowered its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,264,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,505,000 after buying an additional 219,842 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,010,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,462,000 after buying an additional 40,438 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,707,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,912,000 after buying an additional 224,925 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,032.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,869 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,135,000 after acquiring an additional 57,450 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

SCHO remained flat at $$51.24 during trading on Tuesday. 1,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,311. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.