REDW Wealth LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

REDW Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of REDW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,287 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth $829,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 71,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 83.4% in the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 14,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $101.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,918. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.39. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.68 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50.

