REDW Wealth LLC Sells 122 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

REDW Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287,461 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,207 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 203.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,250,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,672 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,143,000 after purchasing an additional 350,760 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.03. 118,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,202. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.58. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $103.48 and a 1-year high of $155.62.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

