REDW Wealth LLC Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

REDW Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.22. 297,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,942,352. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.49. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $201.49 billion, a PE ratio of -90.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

