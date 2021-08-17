REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Trading Up 2.3%

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE)’s stock price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.06. 1,279 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 420,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

About REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.