renDOGE Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last Day (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 17th. renDOGE has a market cap of $1.01 million and $418,795.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, renDOGE has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000712 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00055183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00134786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00158989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,910.50 or 1.00255653 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $419.70 or 0.00916705 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,188.72 or 0.06964781 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

