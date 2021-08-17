Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RPTX. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Repare Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.50.

NASDAQ RPTX opened at $34.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of -0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.23. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd Foley sold 25,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $858,526.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 58,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $1,948,623.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 446,541 shares of company stock valued at $14,998,419 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPTX. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,240,000 after buying an additional 750,207 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,775,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,665,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,804,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,027,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,207,000 after purchasing an additional 668,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after purchasing an additional 223,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

