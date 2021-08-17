Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The RMR Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RMR)

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) – B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for The RMR Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.71. B. Riley also issued estimates for The RMR Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.37 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Shares of The RMR Group stock opened at $39.81 on Monday. The RMR Group has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $44.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 85.88%.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

