Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR):

8/13/2021 – Palantir Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $22.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Palantir Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $25.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Palantir Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $20.00 to $25.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/12/2021 – Palantir Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Palantir Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community principally in the United States. Palantir Technologies Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,953,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,558,301. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.69. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $1,334,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,770,244 shares in the company, valued at $68,480,431.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $242,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,214,626 shares in the company, valued at $48,854,649.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,101,688 shares of company stock worth $187,377,657 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 289.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,680,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 426.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,021,042 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 64.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,681,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049,327 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $515,195,000. Finally, Founders Fund II Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% in the first quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261,171 shares in the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

