Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Fiserv (FISV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) in the last few weeks:

8/17/2021 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Fiserv was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Fiserv was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $153.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Fiserv had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

7/9/2021 – Fiserv was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.94. 257,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,442,390. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 67.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.83.

Get Fiserv Inc alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599,663 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Fiserv by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,909 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in Fiserv by 14,762.0% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,276,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254,718 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 793.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.