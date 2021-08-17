Research Frontiers Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:REFR)

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,231 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 5,471% compared to the typical volume of 58 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Research Frontiers during the 2nd quarter worth $794,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Research Frontiers by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Research Frontiers by 142.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 28,325 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Research Frontiers during the second quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Research Frontiers by 39.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Research Frontiers alerts:

Research Frontiers stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.06. 2,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,297. The firm has a market cap of $65.20 million, a PE ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28. Research Frontiers has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.66.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.