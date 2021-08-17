REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,374,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850,519 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in REV Group were worth $37,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at $479,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in REV Group by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 310,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 129,951 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in REV Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 215,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on REVG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

In related news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing purchased 19,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $306,164.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 968,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,366,714.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $50,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 135,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,702.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 80,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,452. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of REVG opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.89 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73. REV Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.80 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

