Reviewing Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) & Anthera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ANTH)

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) and Anthera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ANTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Agile Therapeutics and Anthera Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agile Therapeutics N/A -155.11% -99.05% Anthera Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Agile Therapeutics and Anthera Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agile Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Anthera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Agile Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $5.51, suggesting a potential upside of 453.46%. Given Agile Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Agile Therapeutics is more favorable than Anthera Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.7% of Agile Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Agile Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Anthera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Agile Therapeutics and Anthera Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agile Therapeutics $750,000.00 123.39 -$51.85 million ($0.61) -1.63 Anthera Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Anthera Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Agile Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Agile Therapeutics has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anthera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Agile Therapeutics beats Anthera Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc., a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Anthera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines for patients with unmet medical needs. It develops Sollpura, a non-porcine investigational pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; and Blisibimod, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell mediated autoimmune diseases, including immunoglobulin A nephropathy or IgA nephropathy. The company has license agreements with Amgen, Inc., and Eli Lilly and Company. Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Houston, Texas.

