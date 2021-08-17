Reviewing Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) & QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI)

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) and QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Goosehead Insurance has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QDM International has a beta of -3.88, suggesting that its stock price is 488% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Goosehead Insurance and QDM International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goosehead Insurance 5.23% -18.77% 3.87% QDM International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Goosehead Insurance and QDM International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goosehead Insurance 0 2 3 0 2.60 QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus price target of $139.60, indicating a potential upside of 3.48%. Given Goosehead Insurance’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Goosehead Insurance is more favorable than QDM International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Goosehead Insurance and QDM International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goosehead Insurance $117.01 million 42.42 $9.29 million $0.51 264.51 QDM International $120,000.00 31.45 -$310,000.00 N/A N/A

Goosehead Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than QDM International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.0% of Goosehead Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.0% of Goosehead Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 76.6% of QDM International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Goosehead Insurance beats QDM International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company. The Franchise Channel segment comprises of franchisee operations that are owned and managed by individual business owners. The company was founded by Robyn Jones and Mark E. Jones in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, TX.

QDM International Company Profile

QDM International, Inc. provides an entertainment based oval driving schools and events, which are conducted at various racetracks throughout the U.S. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

