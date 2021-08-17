RFG Advisory LLC Buys 1,038 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.22.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.