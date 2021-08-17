RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $59.25 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.71.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

