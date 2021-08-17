RFG Advisory LLC Grows Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,005 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 333,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 19,834 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 73,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,585,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 566,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 180,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 323,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

