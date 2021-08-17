Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Short Interest Update

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 258,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 27,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RBKB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.82. 2,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.44. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial and Consumer. The Commercial Real Estate loans segment is separated into the three classes: construction, non-residential and multi-family, Non-residential and multi-family loans include long-term loans financing commercial properties and include both owner and non-owner occupied properties.

