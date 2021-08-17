Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.15% of Hub Group worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Hub Group during the second quarter worth $96,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hub Group by 3,516.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Hub Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBG. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Shares of HUBG opened at $67.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.18 and a one year high of $74.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.85.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.