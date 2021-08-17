Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $3.17 Million Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,494 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Primo Water by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,621,000 after purchasing an additional 441,766 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Primo Water by 9.7% during the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,603,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,372,000 after purchasing an additional 585,566 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Primo Water by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,482,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,888,000 after purchasing an additional 117,735 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Primo Water by 12.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,143,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,366,000 after purchasing an additional 474,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,860,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 348,786 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $6,096,779.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,568,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,418,988.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 61,512 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $1,081,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,568,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,591,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 411,195 shares of company stock worth $7,194,572. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

