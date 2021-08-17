Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 24.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,747 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 22,175 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson in the second quarter worth $1,025,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Matson by 18.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Matson by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Matson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Matson in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $74.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.08. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.78 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 13.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Matson news, Director Jenai S. Wall purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.30 per share, with a total value of $50,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,797 shares in the company, valued at $556,850.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $699,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,750 shares of company stock worth $2,708,108 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

