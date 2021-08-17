Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $6.02 Million Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,358 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 72,999 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,988 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 448,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UMPQ. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.64 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.52.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $20.44.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.