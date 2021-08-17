Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,044 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.21% of Inogen worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inogen by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,619 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Inogen by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after buying an additional 70,702 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Inogen by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 99,833 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inogen by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 21,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGN opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -520.54 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.95. Inogen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $82.35.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $101.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.75 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Inogen news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,235 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $658,882.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $595,808.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 721,293 shares of company stock valued at $41,980,136. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on INGN shares. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair upgraded shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

Inogen Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

