Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 22.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,877 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,097,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,868,000 after purchasing an additional 235,086 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,362,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,825,000 after purchasing an additional 420,751 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 539.6% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,346,000 after purchasing an additional 66,175 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 596,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,002,000 after purchasing an additional 20,155 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $83.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.78.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%. On average, research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $131,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,810.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $82,296.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,966 shares of company stock valued at $338,026. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

