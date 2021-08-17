Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the July 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 111,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 23,288.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the second quarter worth $452,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the second quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 919,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares during the period. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RELL traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.50. 103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,074. The firm has a market cap of $99.97 million, a P/E ratio of 64.01 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.00. Richardson Electronics has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $8.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.