Robert W. Baird Boosts LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target to $105.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its price target increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.49% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

LIVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

LIVN stock opened at $79.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $90.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.73 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $86,390.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 277,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,022,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,593,000 after buying an additional 65,990 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 88,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

