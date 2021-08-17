Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Core & Main (NYSE:CNM)

Equities researchers at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $27.85.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

