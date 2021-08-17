Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.72. 638,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,028,824. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.73. Roblox has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $103.87.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Roblox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.11.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $36,078,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $93,796.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 655,177 shares of company stock valued at $62,047,378.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

