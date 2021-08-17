Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of RBLX stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.65. 787,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,028,824. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.73.

In related news, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,200.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total value of $36,078,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 655,177 shares of company stock worth $62,047,378 in the last 90 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

