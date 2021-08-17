Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of RBLX stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.65. 787,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,028,824. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.73.
In related news, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,200.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total value of $36,078,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 655,177 shares of company stock worth $62,047,378 in the last 90 days.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.