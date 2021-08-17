Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Invests $210,000 in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,739 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,689,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,168 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,505,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,234,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,045,000 after purchasing an additional 607,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $49.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $4,049,926.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 330,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,503,009.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 30,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $1,412,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 292,054 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,151. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

