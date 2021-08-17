Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Root to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Root from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Root from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist cut Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ:ROOT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.50. 12,106,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,767,376. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01. Root has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $29.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Root will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROOT. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Root in the 4th quarter worth $778,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Root during the fourth quarter worth about $1,888,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Root during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Root during the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Root during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

