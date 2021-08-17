Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Given New $12.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Root to $3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. dropped their price objective on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist downgraded Root from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Root in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Root alerts:

Shares of ROOT stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01. Root has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.22). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Root will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Root by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Root in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Root by 28.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Root by 28.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Root by 85.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.