Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

RTOXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rotork from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, August 9th.

RTOXF remained flat at $$4.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.69. Rotork has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $5.24.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

