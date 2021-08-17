Royal Bank of Canada Boosts BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Price Target to C$17.00

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.88.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of BSRTF stock opened at $15.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.53. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $15.79.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.