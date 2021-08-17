Royal Bank of Canada Has $636,000 Stock Position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,860 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Zymeworks by 266.7% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,107,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth about $8,875,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Zymeworks by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 314,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 70,085 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Zymeworks by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 90,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 19,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zymeworks by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.34. Zymeworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $59.03. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 1,073.23% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 12,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $457,604.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,994 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,543.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZYME shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Zymeworks from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

