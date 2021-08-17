Royal Bank of Canada Makes New Investment in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 64,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,220,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,132,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,110,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,088,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,835,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III alerts:

Shares of DGNU stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.96.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGNU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU).

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.