Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNOM. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 151,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 2.79. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 249.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 471.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VNOM shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.78.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.